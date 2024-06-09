Entertainment

Anil Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for daughter Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 39th birthday today

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 39th birthday today 

Sonam Kapoor, who celebrated her 39th birthday in style, received lovely birthday messages from her parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the legendary actor Anil shared some beautiful pictures of his beloved daughter.

In pictures Sonam could be seen showing a book to her son Vayu in the store while in another click, the Veere Di Wedding actress was featured being flanked by her husband Anand Ahuja and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja.


Anil penned a lengthy caption to showcase love for Sonam and make her day special, "Happy Birthday, Sonam! @sonamkapoor My firstborn! You've always been so special to me. Watching you grow into the wonderful person you are today has been a true blessing. Seeing how you handle everything with such grace and strength-whether it's being an amazing mom to Vayu, a loving wife, or the caring daughter and sister you are-fills me with pride every single day."

He further added, "Your ability to balance everything and still shine so brightly is truly inspiring. You are the woman who can do it all, and you do it with such style and heart. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and all the love you deserve. Love Dad!"

Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita also shared some throwback images of her daughter. 

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate 5 years of togetherness