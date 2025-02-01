King Charles plans major move to outshine Prince Harry, Meghan amid feud

King Charles is gearing up to take the spotlight away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!
In a latest article published on GB News on Saturday, February 1, Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator told that the 76-year-old British Monarch is set to have a “wider audience” to rival up against his estranged son and daughter-in-law.
The King will soon be seen in a new Amazon Prime documentary, which according to Richard, will have a much wide audience as compared to the viewers on the Sussexes’ shows.
For his upcoming documentary, the King has made a major move and has opted to release it on Amazon Prime, a rival streaming site giving competition to Netflix, with whom Harry and Meghan had signed a five-year deal soon after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020.
The estranged royal couple has since then released multiple series with Netflix.
As per the palace sources, King Charles’ new feature-length documentary, which has already kicked off its filming at Dumfries House in Scotland, has aimed to “show, not tell” the audience how to "transform people, places and ultimately the planet.”
“The film will have kudos and get a wider audience because of King Charles's involvement. He has given speeches on the environment since 1970. Harmony is philosophical, about the imbalance between mankind and nature and the need to rectify this,” said Richard Fitzwilliams.
Richard also mentioned that unlike Meghan Markle’s eight-part upcoming show With Love, Meghan, for which the Duchess of Sussex is working to get high ratings, King Charles’ show aims to spread awareness.
"The film will seek to spread the word rather than seek top ratings as the topic is challenging and philosophy normally attracts few devotees. The King will reportedly be making minimal appearances personally,” he continued.
Adding further, he noted, “Amazon Prime are making it, it isn't a ratings chaser like Meghan's With Live, Meghan. There is no similarity whatsoever."
Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix show is set to release on March 4, 2025.