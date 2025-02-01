Karla Sofía Gascón slams ‘Emilia Pérez’ costar Selena Gomez as ‘rich rat’

Karla Sofía Gascón has landed herself in hot water with racist past tweets!
Recently, the Emilia Pérez actress has been facing backlash for her since-deleted racist and negative comments that she made in the past years in which she criticized Islam and Muslim culture, George Floyd, and diversity at the Oscars.
Amid the series of resurfacing tweets, one of them appears to be about her Emilia Pérez costar Selena Gomez, in which the actress spoke ill about the Only Murders in the Building starlet.
The tweet, which was shared by Karla in 2022, the We Are the Nobles actress mocked Selena as “rich rat” as she discussed her rumored feud with Hailey Bieber after marriage with Justin Bieber, reported The Latin Times.
In October 2022, Reforma, a Mexican outlet, shared a photo of Selena and Hailey, reuniting at the Annual Academy Museum Gala as they shut down the rumors of feud between them.
The Latin Times alleged that Karla re-shared Reforma’s post on her now-deactivated X handle and penned, "She's a rich rat who plays the poor b------ whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife.”
It was also reported by the outlet that prior to Karla’s negative comment about the Calm Down singer, she had shared a post on her social media account, announcing that she would soon be working with Selena Gomez in Emilia Pérez.
Karla Sofía Gascón has recently issued an apology for her insensitive comments.