Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Keith Urban, who has never shied away of being Ariana Grande’s fan, has spilled the beans on if he will ever collaborate with the singer.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at CMA Fest 2024 on Saturday, the Somebody Like You singer quashed the hopes of his fans who are looking forward to his collaboration with Ariana in near future.

He noted, "I'm just happy to do that song right now and sort of dismantle it and do a different take on it."


Keith further talked about his recent appreciation for Ariana’s We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), which he has covered several times lately.

"I do love covering that song, yeah," Keith expressed.

He went on to share, "The first time I heard it, [I played it] maybe eight to 10 times. Literally, just again, again, again."

"It's the song, it's her voice, it's the recording, it's the backing vocal arrangement, it's just masterful," he added. "It's really beautiful," The Stupid Boy crooner noted.

Moreover, Keith Urban set the stage on fire at CMA fest 2024 alongside Lainey Wilson with the surprise performance of their collab Go Home W U.

Ariana Grande’s We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) is a part of her album Eternal Sunshine which was released in March.

