Ariana Grande thanks 'botox' in her Rising Star award acceptance speech

Ariana Grande accepted Rising Star Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Ariana Grande leaves the crowd in stitches with her witty humor during her Rising Star Award acceptance speech for her phenomenal performance in Wicked.

"Thank you, guys, so much," the Wicked actress told attendees at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala after receiving the award from Jennifer Coolidge.

Grande went on to joke, "You don't know how much it means to me. I've been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words 'rising star' again, so I wanted to start by thanking my two friends: Botox and Juvederm."

"I thought I'd be hearing 'slightly withering star' or 'drooping star' by now so thank you," she added as the room burst into laughter.

Grande also thanked Wicked director Jon M. Chu, whom she called her "fearless leader" and her costar Cynthia Erivo.

Besides Ariana Grange, the honorees at this year’s gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center also included Angelina Jolie for Maria, Nicole Kidman for Babygirl, Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Adrien Brody for The Brutalist and the casts of Emilia Pérez and Conclave.

Wicked: Part One is currently in theaters, with its sequel, Wicked: For Good, set to be released in November

