Blake Lively under fire after her text messages revealed by Justin Baldoni 

Blake Lively’s alleged refusal to meet with the intimacy coordinator for It Ends With Us has come to light through a series of reported text messages.
As per the recent report, the It Ends With Us director revealed a text allegedly from the Gossip Girl star sent him declining an offer to meet with an intimacy coordinator before shooting.
It is reported that the text was exchanged after Justin submitted it as part of his lawsuit against The New York Times.
Justin stated that Lively and the news outlet “intentionally exclude that Lively refused to meet with the intimacy coordinator to plan out the Film’s sex scenes.”
His lawyer added, “Baldoni, in turn, was forced to meet with the intimacy coordinator alone and relay any suggestions to Lively separately. Notwithstanding Baldoni’s reluctance, he and Lively would later sketch out the scenes together, absent the intimacy coordinator.”
“As part of those creative discussions, Baldoni and Lively sought to personalize and develop their characters and, in doing so, engaged in conversation about their individual experiences,” his lawyer continued.
The lawyer stated, “The Times, taking Lively’s [complaint] as true, characterizes this discussion as an inappropriate attempt by Baldoni to talk about his sex life–it was not. More still, Baldoni consistently acted at the direction of the intimacy coordinator. These baseless accusations do not constitute sexual harassment.”
Justin also shared a text exchange with Blake as he wrote the mother of four, “Just hired intimacy coordinator who I LOVE. Will set you up to meet/ FT with her next week for intro.”
Lively replied, “I feel good. I can meet her when we start, thank you though!”
Justin screenshotted his exchange with Blake and sent it to a female producer.