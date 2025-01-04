Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring

Wedding bells are might on the horizon for the Queen of Pop!
Madonna has sparked engagement rumors with her 28-year-old boyfriend, Ahkeem Morris, after flashing a stunning diamond ring on social media.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Like a Virgin singer shared a carousel of photos, showcasing the sparkler on her ring finger.
In one photo, Madonna could be seen posing with her hand wrapped around a small bowl, with the Bijules jewel glinting in the corner while in another she gave us a closer look at the flashy ring with her arm wrapped around someone’s shoulder.
The next snap showed her walking down the corridor with her bejewelled hand held aloft next to the former college soccer player.
“’I have been to hell and back and let me tell you it was wonderful! I saw this phrase At a Louise Bourgeois exhibition in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve. She took the words right out of my mouth.” she wrote in the caption.
Madonna further added, “I give thanks and praise To anyone being brave, in this life and all the others. In 2025 I raise a glass to anyone who has the courage to be Their authentic selves.”
The singer also kept the comments on her post limited, further fueling the rumors.
If the rumors are true, this would mark Madonna's third marriage, following her previous unions with Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie.