Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career

Johnny Depp's eldest daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, was last seen in the horror-drama film 'Nosferatu'

  • by Web Desk
  • January 04, 2025

Johnny Depp's Eldest Daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, recently opened up about her struggles while pursuing an acting career.

In a conversation with YouTuber Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, January 2nd, the Idol star expressed her determination to work ten times harder instead of relying on her famous father for assistance.

The 25-year-old actress stated, "I don't mind working harder if that's what people want from me to prove myself, I love what I do, it's the only thing I know how to do. So I feel like I have to do this."

"And if that means working ten times harder, then that's okay. I am not ashamed, my parents are such talented performers. I am blessed to be their daughter and watch them go about their careers," Lily-Rose added.

When asked about her father's ongoing controversy with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, the French-American actress refused to comment on the matter.

"I'm not here to answer for anybody," she said.

Lily-Rose Depp made these comments while promoting her newly released horror-drama film Nosferatu in the podcast.

The movie was released on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024.

