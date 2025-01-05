Sci-Tech

WhatsApp unveils unique feature to manage chat message animations

WhatsApp's new feature will be useful for those who find too many animations distracting or overwhelming

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 05, 2025
WhatsApp is working on a feature to manage chat message animations!

As per WABetaInfo, this feature will allow users to manage the animations of emojis, stickers and GIFs easily.

If autoplay is turned off, animated emojis will remain still and animated stickers will not move unless the user interacts with them. GIFs will stay static until the user decides to play them.

Source: WABetaInfo

This feature will be useful for those who find too many animations distracting or overwhelming.

This feature is still under development and it will be available to all users in the future updates.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is working on a new feature to access human chat support directly through the web client.

This new feature will allow users to get real-time help from human support representatives directly instead of relying on automated systems.

Once users contact WhatsApp’s support team, they will receive a message to provide details about why they reached out.

After submitting their response, their request will be processed and they will get a follow-up message in the same conversation.

Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for connecting to business platforms along with AI-powered replies.

By scanning a QR code, businesses can activate AI to respond to customer messages automatically even when employees are unavailable.

