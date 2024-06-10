Sports

T20 World Cup Pakistan vs India: Netizens reacts to green shirts defeat

Pakistan lost to India by 6 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
T20 World Cup Pakistan vs India: Netizens reacts to green shirts defeat
Pakistan lost to India by 6 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan lost to India in the highly anticipated match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, June 9, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Batting first Indian team got all out after making 119 runs in 19 overs. It was the first time when Pakistan succeeded in taking all ten wickets of the cricket rivals in the mega event.

Chasing the target of 120 runs, Green Shirts managed to make 113 runs at the end of 20 overs after losing seven wickets.

The positive start of the national team gave fans hope and raised their expectations, but at the end of the game, fans were left heartbroken.

The defeat from India sparked netizens' reactions, who took to social media to express their disappointment and anger.

Pakistan cricket team fan wrote, “Have you all ever seen a team lose from a 90% win prediction? It was 90 or 85, I can't remember. I’m done, guys; I hope these guys get sacked. I really think that India is the deserving team they always were. Well played, guys. I hope y'all win the World Cup.”

Another fan expressed his disappointment, saying, “Well played, India, I just hope people in Pakistan stop watching this game. As someone who used to watch these guys play test matches too. I'm out… I've never been this heartbroken over a Pakistan game. They fumbled like no one else ever did.”

Fans also appreciated Naseem Shah for his efforts. A user wrote, “Naseem Shah was crying after Pakistan lost the match. He gave his best with the ball and tried his best to pull off this game. Chin up, boy, you have won the hearts of so many.”

Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post

Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post
Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024

Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024
Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official

Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry

Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry

Sports News

Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Alexander Zverev to claim French Open title
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Mohammad Amir shakes India with back-to-back wickets
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by 6 runs
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Shahid Afridi to reveal ‘inside story’ behind T20 World Cup squad
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Sunil Gavaskar slams India's ‘arrogant’ batting in T20 match against Pakistan
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
India falls to all-out, sets 120-run target for Pakistan in T20 World Cup
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma gets ‘the blues’ from Virat Kohli’s wicket
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shahid Afridi share a heartwarming reunion: Watch
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Yuvraj Singh highlights 'key battles' in Ind-Pak T20 World Cup clash
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Pakistan face major setback before T20 World Cup match against India
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Türkiye makes hat-trick of Amputee Football Championship wins