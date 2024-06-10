T20 World Cup Pakistan vs India: Netizens reacts to green shirts defeat

Pakistan lost to India in the highly anticipated match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, June 9, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.
Batting first Indian team got all out after making 119 runs in 19 overs. It was the first time when Pakistan succeeded in taking all ten wickets of the cricket rivals in the mega event.
Chasing the target of 120 runs, Green Shirts managed to make 113 runs at the end of 20 overs after losing seven wickets.
The positive start of the national team gave fans hope and raised their expectations, but at the end of the game, fans were left heartbroken.
The defeat from India sparked netizens' reactions, who took to social media to express their disappointment and anger.
Pakistan cricket team fan wrote, “Have you all ever seen a team lose from a 90% win prediction? It was 90 or 85, I can't remember. I’m done, guys; I hope these guys get sacked. I really think that India is the deserving team they always were. Well played, guys. I hope y'all win the World Cup.”
Another fan expressed his disappointment, saying, “Well played, India, I just hope people in Pakistan stop watching this game. As someone who used to watch these guys play test matches too. I'm out… I've never been this heartbroken over a Pakistan game. They fumbled like no one else ever did.”
Fans also appreciated Naseem Shah for his efforts. A user wrote, “Naseem Shah was crying after Pakistan lost the match. He gave his best with the ball and tried his best to pull off this game. Chin up, boy, you have won the hearts of so many.”