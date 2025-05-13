Sports

Jack Draper sets thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open

Jack Draper reached the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on May 13, 2025 after beating Corentin Moutet

  • May 13, 2025
Jack Draper has set up an early awaited quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at the Italian Open.

British tennis star Draper reached the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Tuesday, May 13 after beating Corentin Moutet in a tough match.

As per BBC Sports, in the beginning Draper struggled and was confused by Moutet's unpredictable playing style.

"Honestly, I was a bit bamboozled at the start to be honest. I haven't played someone like that, well, ever, I don't think," Draper admitted.

Draper overcomes major setback to claim victory over Moutet:

He lost the first set badly, felt tired and had to deal with many different types of shots from his opponent.

During a moment of controversy, Moutet requested a video review as he believed Draper had made a mistake but instead Draper was awarded the point.

However, despite all these challenges, Draper managed to win the match with a score of 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

After winning the match, the 23-year-old expressed, "I'm proud of my efforts today. I was a bit bamboozled in the start, I haven't played someone like that ever."

The player added, "There's no doubt I came out a bit all over the place today - but I'm in the quarter-finals now and there's no time to be tired."

On the other hand, Alcaraz also had a challenging match, where he had to overcome fatigue to secure a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Karen Khachanov.

