Jack Draper sets thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open

Jack Draper has set up an early awaited quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at the Italian Open.
British tennis star Draper reached the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Tuesday, May 13 after beating Corentin Moutet in a tough match.
As per BBC Sports, in the beginning Draper struggled and was confused by Moutet's unpredictable playing style.
"Honestly, I was a bit bamboozled at the start to be honest. I haven't played someone like that, well, ever, I don't think," Draper admitted.
Draper overcomes major setback to claim victory over Moutet:
He lost the first set badly, felt tired and had to deal with many different types of shots from his opponent.
During a moment of controversy, Moutet requested a video review as he believed Draper had made a mistake but instead Draper was awarded the point.
However, despite all these challenges, Draper managed to win the match with a score of 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
After winning the match, the 23-year-old expressed, "I'm proud of my efforts today."
The player added, "There's no doubt I came out a bit all over the place today - but I'm in the quarter-finals now and there's no time to be tired."
On the other hand, Alcaraz also had a challenging match, where he had to overcome fatigue to secure a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Karen Khachanov.