Chrissy Teigen gets candid about her ‘first art class’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Chrissy Teigen has gotten candid about holding her “first art class” on Sunday.

The American model revealed that she has never been great at art.

Taking to Instagram on June 9, Chrissy penned, “Held my first art class at my dad’s assisted living community this week! The most beautiful experience. So many hearty laughs and amazing stories - I really feel so welcomed and at home there.”

She added, “The women - I love getting to hear their jokes and life stories, and seeing glimmers of themselves and how they were at 20, 30, 40 and seeing how much they have been through and what they’ve evolved into! It’s just so cool and so special. One woman told me it was the first and only thing she has ever made art-wise in her entire life.”

John Legend’S wife noted that she will try her “hardest” to stay consistent with the art classes.

“Going to try my hardest to hold a few a month and I know they will be my most favorite days. And honestly so perfect for my addiction to Amazon,” Chrissy explained.

