World

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Narendra Modi on third term

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was not invited to the swearing-in ceremony held in New Delhi

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Narendra Modi on third term
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Narendra Modi on third term

In a gesture of goodwill, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X(formerly Twitter), a day after Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

He wrote, "Felicitations to Narendra Modi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India."

Meanwhile, Modi responded by thanking Sharif for his good wishes.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif, former Pakistan Prime Minister and current President of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), also congratulated Modi on his social media platform X.

He wrote, "My warm felicitations to Modi Ji on assuming office for the third time. Your party's success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership. Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia."

Despite these exchanges, Prime Minister of Pakistan was not invited to the swearing-in ceremony held in New Delhi.

However, other top leaders from the region, including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, attended the event.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised that the invitations were part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision.

Additionally, relations between India and Pakistan remain tense, primarily due to issues related to terrorism and instability in the Kashmir region.

Despite the frosty ties, the exchange of felicitations marks a moment of diplomatic courtesy between the two nations.

To note, Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 293 out of 543 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections. 

Luke Thompson teases potential lead role in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4

Luke Thompson teases potential lead role in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4
MCA President Amol Kale passes away in New York

MCA President Amol Kale passes away in New York
PCB chairman warns of major changes in team after T20 World Cup

PCB chairman warns of major changes in team after T20 World Cup
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament

Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament

World News

Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Pope Francis calls for urgent action for 'war weary' people of Gaza
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Seaplane crashes down on boat in Vancouver: Watch
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
French President Emmanuel Macron calls snap election amid EU poll loss
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Belgium Primer Alexander De Croo resigns after EU elections defeat
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Canadian govt honors Pakistani humorist Anwar Maqsood with King Charles Pen Award
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Will Joe Biden meet Benjamin Netanyahu during Washington visit?
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Israel extends ban on Al Jazeera operations for another 45 days
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Narendra Modi sworn in as India's prime minister for third term
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Michael Mosley’s wife breaks silence on his ‘devastating’ death in touching tribute
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
China and Pakistan agree to boost mining cooperation
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Modi’s cabinet ministers revealed for third term in office
Prince William meets England’s soccer stars ahead of tournament
Israel kills 210 Palestinians in ‘heroic’ rescue mission