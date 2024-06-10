Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Narendra Modi on third term

In a gesture of goodwill, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X(formerly Twitter), a day after Modi's swearing-in ceremony.
He wrote, "Felicitations to Narendra Modi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India."
Meanwhile, Modi responded by thanking Sharif for his good wishes.
On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif, former Pakistan Prime Minister and current President of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), also congratulated Modi on his social media platform X.
He wrote, "My warm felicitations to Modi Ji on assuming office for the third time. Your party's success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership. Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia."
Despite these exchanges, Prime Minister of Pakistan was not invited to the swearing-in ceremony held in New Delhi.
However, other top leaders from the region, including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, attended the event.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised that the invitations were part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision.
Additionally, relations between India and Pakistan remain tense, primarily due to issues related to terrorism and instability in the Kashmir region.
Despite the frosty ties, the exchange of felicitations marks a moment of diplomatic courtesy between the two nations.
To note, Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 293 out of 543 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections.