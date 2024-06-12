Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey hospitalized with ‘very serious’ virus

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey missed CBS Mornings broadcast with Gayle King after she was hospitalized

  • June 12, 2024
Oprah Winfrey has been hospitalized with what Gayle King says is a ‘very serious’ stomach virus.

After Winfrey missed an appearance on CBS Mornings on June 11, Gayle King revealed the real reason behind her absence, sharing that the 70-year-old talk show stalwart had been taken to the hospital.

King said: “She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends. I won't get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV.”

She went on to share: “It was a very serious thing. She will be okay. I hope she's not mad at me for sharing that detail.”

“But I wanted to make it clear, though, that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn't be here for you today,” King then assured viewers.

Following King’s revelation, a spokesperson for Winfrey shared an update on Winfrey’s condition with People Magazine, saying, “Ms. Winfrey is recovering following a stomach virus and received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor. She is resting and feeling better every day.”

For her part, Winfrey took to Instagram to update fans with her book club pick, Familiaris by David Wroblewski, which she was originally supposed to share at CBS Mornings. 

Did Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up?
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus' Italy show
Oprah Winfrey chooses 'Familairis' by David Wroblewski for her book club
Taylor Swift's heartfelt gesture for a fan made Steve Carell a 'swiftie'
Alia Bhatt expresses her heartbreak over deadly Reasi attack
Sara Ali Khan makes fashion weekend glamorous with latest look
Jelly Roll gushes about 'unreal' experience of performing with Eminem
Salman Khan to gear up for shooting of 'Sikandar' on THIS date
Ranbir Kapoor's co-star Indira Krishna thanks him for his 'love and care'
Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit laud 'amazing leader' Hugh Jackman
Meghan Trainor discloses her most hated thing about media reporting
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo