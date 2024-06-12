Oprah Winfrey hospitalized with ‘very serious’ virus

Oprah Winfrey has been hospitalized with what Gayle King says is a ‘very serious’ stomach virus.
After Winfrey missed an appearance on CBS Mornings on June 11, Gayle King revealed the real reason behind her absence, sharing that the 70-year-old talk show stalwart had been taken to the hospital.
King said: “She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends. I won't get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV.”
She went on to share: “It was a very serious thing. She will be okay. I hope she's not mad at me for sharing that detail.”
“But I wanted to make it clear, though, that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn't be here for you today,” King then assured viewers.
Following King’s revelation, a spokesperson for Winfrey shared an update on Winfrey’s condition with People Magazine, saying, “Ms. Winfrey is recovering following a stomach virus and received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor. She is resting and feeling better every day.”
For her part, Winfrey took to Instagram to update fans with her book club pick, Familiaris by David Wroblewski, which she was originally supposed to share at CBS Mornings.