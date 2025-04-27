King Felipe congratulates FC Barcelona on outstanding Spanish Cup victory

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, presides over the Spanish Cup’s final between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 27, 2025
King Felipe congratulates FC Barcelona on outstanding Spanish Cup victory

King Felipe celebrates FC Barcelona’s huge victory in the Spanish Cup!

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Spanish Royal Family on Sunday, April 27, the Monarch shared a large carousel of photographs from his latest outing, where he joined football enthusiasts at the final of His Majesty’s The King’s Cup.

During his appearance at the Spanish Cup, King Felipe VI presided over the final between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF and also awarded the trophy to the captains of the team after their major win.

“The King presided over the final of the "His Majesty the King's Cup" between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at La Cartuja Stadium (Seville), and presented the trophy to Marc-André ter Stegen and Ronald Araújo, captains of FC Barcelona, after winning the 2024/2025 season final,” stated the King.

To congratulate the team, Felipe penned, “Congratulations to the entire team on the victory!”

Notably, this marked King Felipe’s second appearance of the day after he visited the Vatican with Queen Letizia to attend Pope Francis’s funeral mass.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia in Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral:

On Saturday, April 26, King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited Rome to pay their final respects to the late Pope at St Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

