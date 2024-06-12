Kevin Jonas ends up in hospital due to skin cancer

Kevin Jonas has ended up in hospital after suffering from a cancerous spot on his face.
The Jonas Brothers member shared that he recently underwent a surgery to remove skin cancer.
The Camp Rock star posted a video from the doctor's office to raise awareness about skin cancer by using his influence.
In a viral clip posted on Instagram, Kevin revealed that doctors discovered a basal cell carcinoma, common type of skin cancer, on his face after a recent skin checkup.
He shared in the clip, “So today. I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head.”
While highlighting a tiny mole on the right side of his forehead, he added, "Yes, that is a actual little skin cancer guy that has started to grow and now I have to get surgery to remove it."
The Leave Before You Love Me singer looked forward to “healing” after the surgery was done.
“Make sure to get those moles checked, people,” he noted. Kevin also captioned the video, “Friendly reminder to get your moles checked.”
According to the clinic he went to, Basal Cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that “occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck.”