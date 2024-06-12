Saba Qamar drops yet another carousal from her extravagant abode

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Saba Qamar turned heads in a black Tom Ford attire from the confines of her lavish house.

Turning to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Hindi Medium star shared a peek into her luxury fashion this summer.

In the images, Qamar looked chic in an all-black co-ord set as her hair cascaded neatly on her shoulders.

Her grace and poise in the black designer outfit did justice to her contagious smile.

While the Kamli star showed off her effortless charm, it was her modern home that became the epitome.

“In black but my heart is full of light,” Saba captioned the carousal.

As soon as Saba’s charm conquered hearts, her die-hard fans rushed to the comments section.


One fan in awe commented, “ You are a gem. I love you so much.”

Another wrote, “ Most beautiful woman on earth.”

The third expressed, “ Really wanna meet you.”

“ Breathtaking hotness,” penned the fourth.

Saba Qamar has been lately lighting up feeds with glimpses from her mansion that consists of classy furniture and interior.

She mostly tries to maintain the modernity of her house with constant spring cleaning. 

