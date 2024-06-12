Is Taylor Swift going to be part of 'Deadpool and Wolverine?'

Taylor Swift’s rumored involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next installment of Deadpool and Wolverine have reportedly been dismissed
Entertainment Weekly reported that the new movie that stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine will not include Swift.
The news came shortly after IMAX shared a movie poster featuring the heroes sporting matching bracelets, widely associated with Swift’s worldwide Eras tour.
The Blank Space singer was first speculated to be making an MCU debut when she appeared in a picture with pal Sophie Turner and her X-Men: Apocalypse costar James McAvoy.
Deadpool and Wolverine director and co-writer Shawn Levy, who maintains a great bond with Swift spoke to The Wrap in October where he discussed the Midnight's crooner apparent appearance as Dazzler in the superhero universe.
“I’m no dummy… You’re going to have to wait and see,” Levy said.
For the unversed in an interview with Fandango in May, the former revealed, “ straight up dishonesty is not in the cards.”
"Movies like this, there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film. I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie… Anything can happen and that's sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.”
Deadpool and Wolverine is set release on July 26.