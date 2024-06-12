Rihanna reveals her BIGGEST inspiration behind her ‘R9’ album

Rihanna has offered fans a glimpse into her creative process, disclosing how her sons have played a significant role in shaping her highly anticipated potential album, R9.
While conversing with Access Hollywood at the launch party on June 10 for her new addition Fenty Hair, the mother of two discussed her son RZA and Riot, whom she shares with her partner A$AP Rocky, were the motivation and inspiration behind her music comeback.
Rihanna revealed how her sons are inspiring her for the potential R9 album.
“They’ve inspired the fact that I haven’t gone to the studio as much,” the Diamond crooner quipped.
During her conversation, she also shared the highlights of RZA’s second birthday.
“I think the ball pit. I spent a lot of time in there, too. Yeah. Ball pits,” she said, adding, “That is something that adults can enjoy with kids. If you’ve never done it, please. You can be there for hours. You can just relax. They’re safe. It’s like one big baby proof pool.”
The Work singer also gave a major update on her most awaited album, R9, as she revealed, “I think that music, for me, is a new discovery. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio.”
Apart from music, Rihanna's new Fenty Hair will launch on June 13.