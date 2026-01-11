Jennifer Lawrence under fire after revealing inhumane move  

Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
The 'Passengers' starlet is currently promoting her new film, 'Die My Love'

Jennifer Lawrence is facing harsh media scrutiny after making a spine-chilling confession regarding her pet dog. 

Earlier this week, the Passengers starlet attended a special screening of her new film, Die My Love, in New York City, where she jokingly revealed something which quickly triggered her fans. 

Lawrence cheekily admitted that she wanted to “obliterate every dog” because her chihuahua named Princess Pippi Longstocking once bit her son, after which she rehomed her pet. 

As her cruel remarks made rounds on social media, one fan noted under the clip of her old interview with E! News, writing, "You don’t dump your dog just because you had kids, you learn to teach your kids to respect your pet, wow."

"I really don’t like her now," another said.

While a third criticized, "YIKES, I loved her.. this is so disappointing. I hope people don't think this is normal behaviour."

In the viral footage, the mother of two opened up about how becoming a mother changed her perspective on having pets around her young children.

"After I had a kid, my dogs became so scary," she said before adding, "It’s almost like I don’t recognise dogs right now. Like, I see them as a threat. One of them bit my son, and that made me just want to obliterate every dog. I was just like, ‘I’m gonna take you out, you and your f—king family and your f–king friends."

She additionally revealed that the dogs are now staying with her parents.

Jennifer Lawrence shares her two sons, Cy, 3, and another baby boy, born in 2025, with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

As of now, the 35-year-old American actress has not responded to the ongoing criticism.

