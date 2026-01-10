Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Stacie Orrico files lawsuit accusing former manager of sexual abuse

The 'Stuck' star also alleged in the lawsuit that the music industry failed to protect her during her early career

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Stacie Orrico files lawsuit accusing former manager of sexual abuse
Stacie Orrico files lawsuit accusing former manager of sexual abuse

Christian music singer Stacie Orrico has sued her former manager, Britt Ham, accusing him of sexual harassment when she was a minor and alleging that the music industry didn’t protect her during her early career.

As per the complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Ham started to harass Stacie when she was 14 years old while she was working as a young Christian artist.

The lawsuit also names Universal Music Group as a defendant. The More to Life singer is currently seeking unspecified damages and has requested a jury trial.

The Stuck star’s attorneys released a statement, in which Stacie stated, the music industry “The music industry failed to protect me when I was a little girl. It has taken me years to become strong enough — but I am ready to fight for every young and innocent person who has been, and continues to be, abused in the music industry and in the Church.”

Stacie’s lawyer, Mo Hamoudi, an attorney with Stritmatter Law, Seattle, Washington said, “Stacie’s case is a chilling account of a child whose love for God and whose extraordinary talent drew the attention of an industry that saw profit, not protection. Instead of safeguarding her, they allowed her to be abused while others made money, leaving her exposed to the darkest corners of their own system.”

Stacie rose to fame in the early 2000s, with the release of some superhit albums including Genuine and her self-titled 2003 release, which produced hits such as “Stuck” and “There’s Gotta Be More to Life.”

TK Carter, 'The Thing' star dies at 69 in California
TK Carter, 'The Thing' star dies at 69 in California
Selena Gomez shares exciting news after romantic vacation with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez shares exciting news after romantic vacation with Benny Blanco
Chris Hemsworth drops spine-chilling teaser of new thriller film 'Crime 101'
Chris Hemsworth drops spine-chilling teaser of new thriller film 'Crime 101'
Millie Bobby watches El’s ending for first time after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
Millie Bobby watches El’s ending for first time after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
Tom Hiddleston reprises iconic role in 'The Night Manager' S2 after 10 years
Tom Hiddleston reprises iconic role in 'The Night Manager' S2 after 10 years
Matt Prokop, former Disney star, arrested over serious criminal charges
Matt Prokop, former Disney star, arrested over serious criminal charges
Bad Bunny faces new lawsuit after 'unprofessional' moves tied to new album
Bad Bunny faces new lawsuit after 'unprofessional' moves tied to new album
Bob Saget 4th death anniversary: ‘Full House’ costars pay emotional tributes
Bob Saget 4th death anniversary: ‘Full House’ costars pay emotional tributes
Netflix '11.22.63': Is Stephen King’s time travel saga inspired by true events?
Netflix '11.22.63': Is Stephen King’s time travel saga inspired by true events?
Ariana Grande gives strong statement as Cynthia Erivo suffers yet another snub
Ariana Grande gives strong statement as Cynthia Erivo suffers yet another snub
Bradley Cooper gets honest about ‘anxiety issues’ amid Gigi Hadid romance
Bradley Cooper gets honest about ‘anxiety issues’ amid Gigi Hadid romance
Sydney Sweeney attracting pro athletes leaves ‘old school’ Scooter Braun fuming
Sydney Sweeney attracting pro athletes leaves ‘old school’ Scooter Braun fuming

Popular News

'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev drops jaws at glamourous event

'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev drops jaws at glamourous event

50 seconds ago
Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note

Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note

32 minutes ago
TK Carter, 'The Thing' star dies at 69 in California

TK Carter, 'The Thing' star dies at 69 in California
42 minutes ago