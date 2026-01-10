Stacie Orrico files lawsuit accusing former manager of sexual abuse

Christian music singer Stacie Orrico has sued her former manager, Britt Ham, accusing him of sexual harassment when she was a minor and alleging that the music industry didn’t protect her during her early career.
As per the complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Ham started to harass Stacie when she was 14 years old while she was working as a young Christian artist.
The lawsuit also names Universal Music Group as a defendant. The More to Life singer is currently seeking unspecified damages and has requested a jury trial.
The Stuck star’s attorneys released a statement, in which Stacie stated, the music industry “The music industry failed to protect me when I was a little girl. It has taken me years to become strong enough — but I am ready to fight for every young and innocent person who has been, and continues to be, abused in the music industry and in the Church.”
Stacie’s lawyer, Mo Hamoudi, an attorney with Stritmatter Law, Seattle, Washington said, “Stacie’s case is a chilling account of a child whose love for God and whose extraordinary talent drew the attention of an industry that saw profit, not protection. Instead of safeguarding her, they allowed her to be abused while others made money, leaving her exposed to the darkest corners of their own system.”
Stacie rose to fame in the early 2000s, with the release of some superhit albums including Genuine and her self-titled 2003 release, which produced hits such as “Stuck” and “There’s Gotta Be More to Life.”