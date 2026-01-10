Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
TK Carter, 'The Thing' star dies at 69 in California

The actor, whose acting career has spanned over four decades, has passed away at his California residence

Thomas Kent 'T.K.' Carter, best known for his role in the classic horror movie The Thing (1982), has passed away at the age of 69.

The Punky Brewster was found dead on Friday, January 10, at his California home after authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call at 5:42 p.m.

While no foul play is suspected, the cause of death has not been revealed.

Born on December 18, 1956, in New York City, Carter grew up outside of Los Angeles, where he began performing as a stand-up comedian at age 12.

His acting career spanned over four decades, with his most prominent roles being the rollerskating chef Nauls in John Carpenter's The Thing and Mike Fulton in the first two seasons of Punky Brewster from 1985 to '86.

He made his onscreen debut in a 1976 episode of NBC's Police Woman. Carter also appeared in shows like Good Times, The Waltons, The Jeffersons, Just Our Luck, 227, Good Morning, The Nanny and Dave, in addition to voice roles in The Transformers and Jem.

