Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions

Kareena Kapoor proved she is a true fitness enthusiast as she dished major fitness goals with her favourite yoga asana.
The Laal Singh Chadha actress turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and dropped a bunch of pictures featuring her workout sessions.
In the latest, the mom of two offered a close look to her yoga wearing pink and blue athleisure while performing Chakrasana.
“As i fly for the summer my favourite yoga asana is a must ~ the chakrasana to go (accompanied by hundred points emoji) #Summer2024 here we come,” Kareena captioned the carousal with a dash of Diljit Dosanjh’s track, Vanilla, playing in the background.
Soon after the video was shared, her ardent fans could not stop swooning over the diva and her passion for yoga.
One fan commented, “Diljeet and Bebo, the best combo.”
“ Well done you," added another.
“ Bebooo,” the third wrote.
A couple of days ago, Bebo indulged in a session of Pilates as her celebrity trainer shared insights from the same.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan starred in Rajesh A Krishnan’s comedy film Crew.
Next she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again that boasted a star-studded cast.