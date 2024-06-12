Entertainment

Amy Poehler feels proud to reprise Joy role in 'Inside Out 2'

Amy Poehler is proud to reprise her role as Joy in 'Inside Out 2', releasing in cinemas on June 14, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Amy Poehler feels proud to reprise role as Joy in 'Inside Out 2'

Amy Poehler is thrilled to reprise her beloved role Joy in Inside Out 2!

In an interview with US Weekly at the Los Angeles premiere of Inside Out 2 on Monday, July 11, Amy expressed her excitement and proudness for reprising her role as Joy.

“It’s pretty awesome that I get to play [Joy] again. I love this character so much. I’m so proud to be in this movie. It really is a dream come true,” the Mean Girl actress expressed.

Meanwhile, in her conversation with The Hollywood Reporter at film's premiere she also praised the film's unique portrayal of emotions.

“It’s actually given me an incredible gift, to be in a film like this means a lot. It’s very hard to be in something that is really good, that means something and says something and that a lot of people see,” she said.

Amy went on to share, “You don’t always get those three things. It’s changed me a lot, I’m very, very grateful to be back.”

Besides Amy, the cast of Inside Out 2 also includes Maya Hawke, Ayo Edibiri, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black and Kaitlyn Dia.

Inside Out was released in 2015 while Inside Out 2 is slated to hit cinemas on June 14, 2024.

