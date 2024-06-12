Entertainment

Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick

Miranda Derrick received death threats after the release of ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Melanie Wilking tried to “save” her sister Miranda Derrick from “death threats” after the release of Netflix docuseries, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult.

During a conversation with People, Melanie explained that she “never wanted any sort of violence to come her (Miranda) way.”

The renowned youtuber felt sorry for her sister after she claimed to receive “dangerous” threats.

She further sympathised with the 7M dancer, “I’m very sorry that she has experienced that because our only intent was to save her from an unsafe environment and to give her love and know that we’re here to support her.”

After the threats, Melanie reached out to her sister, to comfort her and to lend her a shoulder to cry on.

She also tried to provide a safe space to her sister so she can vent whenever she feels “ready to talk.”

“My hope for the future is we are all hanging out, having family parties, talking on the daily like we used to and just being there to support each other. That’s all we’ve ever wanted,” Melanie noted.

On June 10, Miranda went public about the threats she has been receiving after the docuseries release.

