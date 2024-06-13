Miley Cyrus talks secret ‘friendship’ with Rihanna, Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus has reflected on her friendship with queens of pop music, Rihanna and Beyoncé.
The Hannah Montana alum shared that she’s “not” an active part of the entertainment community so it’s hard to keep up with friends.
However, when it comes to Rihanna or Queen Bey, things are different as they’ve known “each other for a long time.”
During a dialogue with Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the Grammy-winning artist explained why can't she maintain friendships within the entertainment industry.
She explained, "I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities. It just doesn’t feel like my people when I’m in that room.”
The Flower crooner then recalled performing the supergroup charity track Just Stand Up! with the Destiny's Child alums Mary J. Blige, Carrie Underwood, Fergie, Natasha Bedingfield, Ashanti, Rihanna, Beyoncé and many others
Miley praised her friends, "I was, like, sandwiched between Rihanna and the Queen Bey, and they’re fully grown up, gorgeous, probably similar to my age now. Towering over me, completely stunning.”
Later on in the discussion, she confessed that Beyoncé was the “kindest” friend she made in the pop industry.