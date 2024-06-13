Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted proudly wearing their wedding rings as they attended the graduation ceremony of Affleck's son, Samuel.
According to PEOPLE, The Mother starlet and the Gone Girl actor arrived separately at 12-year-old son Samuel's graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 12.
They both wore their wedding rings.
Lopez and Affleck recent outing came over the heels of the Can’t Get Enough singer attended Violet’s graduation with her husband while having marital problems.
The This Is Me… Now songstress also went to Samuel's basketball game earlier this month as a supporter and kissed Affleck on the cheek.
"It's a good sign they were at the game together," a source told PEOPLE at the time.
However, an insider shared with outlet on Tuesday that Affleck and Lopez remain "friendly" despite their divorce reports.
“They’re still friendly and see each other every few days,” the insider said.
Beenifer also listed their $61 million home in Beverly Hills in the interim. On Tuesday, a source revealed to the outlet that neither is content with the 38,000-square-foot house.
To note Ben Affleck shares Samuel, as well as children Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, with his former wife Jennifer Garner.