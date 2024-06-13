Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attended Affleck's son, Samuel's graduation

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted proudly wearing their wedding rings as they attended the graduation ceremony of Affleck's son, Samuel.

According to PEOPLE, The Mother starlet and the Gone Girl actor arrived separately at 12-year-old son Samuel's graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 12.

They both wore their wedding rings.

Lopez and Affleck recent outing came over the heels of the Can’t Get Enough singer attended Violet’s graduation with her husband while having marital problems.

The This Is Me… Now songstress also went to Samuel's basketball game earlier this month as a supporter and kissed Affleck on the cheek.

"It's a good sign they were at the game together," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

However, an insider shared with outlet on Tuesday that Affleck and Lopez remain "friendly" despite their divorce reports.

“They’re still friendly and see each other every few days,” the insider said.

Beenifer also listed their $61 million home in Beverly Hills in the interim. On Tuesday, a source revealed to the outlet that neither is content with the 38,000-square-foot house.

To note Ben Affleck shares Samuel, as well as children Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, with his former wife Jennifer Garner.

Céline Dion flaunts sweet gesture of late husband amid health battle

Céline Dion flaunts sweet gesture of late husband amid health battle
George R.R. Martin announces revival of 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

George R.R. Martin announces revival of 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
Miley Cyrus talks secret ‘friendship’ with Rihanna, Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus talks secret ‘friendship’ with Rihanna, Beyoncé
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes
Céline Dion flaunts sweet gesture of late husband amid health battle
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes
Miley Cyrus talks secret ‘friendship’ with Rihanna, Beyoncé
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes
'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke spills about her leisure time activities
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes
Kate Hudson reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song and album
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes
Melanie Wilking condemns ‘death threats’ received by Miranda Derrick
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes
Travis Kelce reveals what Taylor Swift's cooks best: 'she makes a great..'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes
Is Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes
Amy Poehler feels proud to reprise Joy role in 'Inside Out 2'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's custody battle leaves kids ‘struggling'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes
Dakota Johnson is 'not sure about marriage' with Chris Martin
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes
Feroze Khan unveils first-ever romantic photo with new-wife
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with wedding rings amid marital woes
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions