'Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev reflects on fatal incident

Nina Dobrev got multiple injuries after the dirt bike accident on May 20, 2024

  by Web Desk
  June 13, 2024
Nina Dobrev, who’s known for her role in Vampire Diaries, shared her recovery journey after the near death biking accident that caused her to undergo surgery.

The actress left her house for the “first time in over two months” to appear on The Talk, on Wednesday.

Nina explained that after the incident she had to undergo a knee surgery and got a “giant brace.”

“I can't really walk on my own yet...I had a fractured knee as well as ACL repair and meniscus," she revealed.

When asked how she ended up in ER, The Originals alum shared that she was riding a dirt bike and “it did not go well."

She advised the audience, "I don't recommend it, guys. It's okay, I learned a lesson, don't ever get on a dirt bike. I was in a wheely, lost control, whisky throttled, bike flew.”

Nina further continued, "Luckily, it didn't fall on me, which is what the doctor said would have been a lot worse. But when I landed, I landed on one leg, straight, and my knee just like snapped."

While talking about her recovery journey, Nina noted that she watches TV a lot and rest all day.

Nina Dobrev first went public about her bike incident on May 20, 2024.

