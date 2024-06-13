Wes Anderson spills beans about his next blockbuster film

Wes Anderson has set the internet ablaze by revealing the cast and shooting location of his most-awaited film, The Phoenician Scheme.
The Oscar winner shared the filming process during his appearance at the Annecy Animation Festival, which he attended for the first time.
During a session at the festival, Wes shared that he just “finished” filming in Germany and there were around “hundred people” in the film who previously worked with him.
He explained, “People who are newcomers on the set or [to] the process of making one of my movies find it strange. It’s not necessarily the way movies are normally made. Probably every director is like that.”
Wes noted that he has a “strange method” of filming and not everyone can get along with him.
Later on in the discussion, The French Dispatch director praised Charles Dickens and expressed his desire to adapt Charles’ work.
“I feel like the writer who I would like to adapt — who I don’t know if I can see the opportunity — is Dickens,” he continued, “I would like to do a big Dickens story. They’re so interesting. People keep going back to them.”
THR recently reported that the cast of Wes’ upcoming movie includes Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro and Anderson– stars who have previously worked with the filmmaker.
The Phoenician Scheme is scheduled to release in 2025.