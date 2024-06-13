Hollywood

Wes Anderson spills beans about his next blockbuster film

Wes Anderson’s upcoming movie ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ is schedule to release in 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
Wes Anderson has set the internet ablaze by revealing the cast and shooting location of his most-awaited film, The Phoenician Scheme.

The Oscar winner shared the filming process during his appearance at the Annecy Animation Festival, which he attended for the first time.

During a session at the festival, Wes shared that he just “finished” filming in Germany and there were around “hundred people” in the film who previously worked with him.

He explained, “People who are newcomers on the set or [to] the process of making one of my movies find it strange. It’s not necessarily the way movies are normally made. Probably every director is like that.”

Wes noted that he has a “strange method” of filming and not everyone can get along with him.

Later on in the discussion, The French Dispatch director praised Charles Dickens and expressed his desire to adapt Charles’ work.

“I feel like the writer who I would like to adapt — who I don’t know if I can see the opportunity — is Dickens,” he continued, “I would like to do a big Dickens story. They’re so interesting. People keep going back to them.”

THR recently reported that the cast of Wes’ upcoming movie includes Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro and Anderson– stars who have previously worked with the filmmaker.

The Phoenician Scheme is scheduled to release in 2025.

Hollywood News

Taylor Swift’s unveils health and workout routine amidst Eras Tour
George R.R. Martin announces revival of 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
Ben Affleck relapses into ‘alcoholism’ amid divorce rumors
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
Taylor Swift adds Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge to her squad
Timothée Chalamet finds solace in Elle Fanning amid Kylie Jenner split rumors
Daniel Radcliffe reveals his disinterest in 'The Sopranos' and 'Breaking Bad'
Robert Downey Jr. shares insights into 'The Sympathizer' hair & makeup transformation
'General Hospital' celebrates life of late star Johnny Wactor
Billy Ray Cyrus divorces Firerose after 7 months of ‘fraud’ marriage
Rihanna finally addresses making new music for ‘R9’ album
Loose Women’s Linda Robson racks up car fines totaling to £3k