Brad Pitt objected to Shiloh testifying amid custody dispute with Angelina Jolie

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
Brad Pitt reportedly objected to his daughter Shiloh testifying about her custody preference amid his contentious divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

As per US Weekly, a source shared that Shiloh, now 18, was one of the kids who wanted to testify during a 2021 hearing when she was 14.

But in the end, the Fight Club star won the joint custody by the judge.

Later the Maleficent star won her appeal to have the judge removed, citing the fact that Pitt's lawyers and the judge have business ties.

Another insider shared with the outlet that Brad’s bond with his daughter Shiloh transited with the passage of time.

“She [used to be] very close with Brad and his family, but that relationship [changed] in recent years,” the source said.

To note, the rift in their relationship became apparent in May, when the report confirmed that Shiloh filed paperwork to legally change her name on her 18th birthday.

She requested to drop her father’s surname and, instead, go by her mother’s maiden one.

However, Pitt was not happy as he was “devastated” by Shiloh’s decision to change her moniker. 

