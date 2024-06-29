Entertainment

Justin Timberlake prioritizing family after DWI arrest: Sources

  by Web Desk
  June 29, 2024
Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel have reportedly moved on from the formers' arrest.

The report came merely days after the actress was spotted attending her husband's New York City concert.

An insider quoted, " The two have decided to focus on more important things after the singers arrest."

Sources further revealed how the couple have been coping up post the incident, " They've moved on from the arrest."

" They are continuing to focus on work and their family instead."

The SexyBack crooner got in severe trouble with the law for driving while drunk, which led to his arrest on June 18.

He was also taken in custody for running a stop sign and another for failing to keep in the lane.

To note, Timberlake will later arrive in court for a DWI trial on July 26.

" Timberlake and Jessica Biel are extremely supportive of each others careers," the insider noted. 

" The actress tries her best to attend Timberlake's concerts when she is able to attend and is always excited for him," the insider went on.

On the work front, Jessica Biel is shooting for her upcoming series titled The Better Sister while Justin Timberlake continues to focus on singing.

