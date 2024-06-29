LeBron James truly speechless after his son's draft to Los Angeles Lakers

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024
LeBron James took pride in his son, Bronny James, after he was selected by his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, during the second round of the NBA Draft in June 27.

Turning to his Instagram handle on Saturday, the star athlete shared a picture of his beloved son wearing his Lakers jersey along with a close-up shot of his Jersey-to-be which read, “James Jr.”

Accompanying the photo, he wrote, “NO WORDS!!”


As a shoutout he also reposted the click on his Instagram stories with several fire emojis and a ‘999’ nod to his sons new jersey.

For the unversed, the newly-drafted father-son duo, who signed with the Lakers in 2018, are ready to make history with the forthcoming season in the NBA’s on the same team.

LeBron celebrated the news on Instagram along with a collection of of photos and videos of himself and Bronny over the years.

It is pertinent to note that Bronny, LeBron’s eldest of the three children, was chosen as the 55th overall draft pick after playing one brief season with the the USC.

Last year, Bronny topped at the top-10 NBA draft pick by the ESPN. 

