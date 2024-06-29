Taylor Swift delights in ‘Irish hospitality’ with U2’s floral welcome

U2’s lovely bouquet has fragranced Taylor Swift’s “very first night” in Dublin.
The Cruel Summer singer went to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of an incredibly beautiful and bright-colored bouquet which came along with a cute note.
“Dear Taylor, Welcome back to our hometown… leave some of it standing?!!!!” read the card.
Below were mentioned the names of her Irish fans, “Your Irish fan club, Bono, Edge, Adam and Harry,” signed the iconic rock band U2.
Responding to the note, Swift wrote, “Already feeling that Irish hospitality!! @U2, thanks for always being the classiest & coolest,” followed by the Irish flag emoji.
The letter came in regards to Swift’s three consecutive night performances at Aviva Stadium, Dublin from June 28 to 30 with Paramore opening each one of them.
Later in the night, the Tortured Poets Departments artist rocked the first Dublin concert as she took over the stage and once again publicly displayed her feelings for boyfriend Travis Kelce by the bow-and-arrow move while singing Midnight Rain.
Back in 2018 too, ahead of Swift’s Reputation concert in Dublin, the songstress was surprised by U2’s beautiful gesture as they sent her a bouquet of red roses along with a note that read, “From your Irish fan club.”