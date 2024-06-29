Entertainment

Nicole Scherzinger recalls 'struggling' with 'Pussycat Dolls'

  June 29, 2024
Nicole Scherzinger revealed she is proud of the music she made with her Pussycat Dolls band mates.

In an interview with Sunday Times, the former frontman of Pussycat Dolls said, “ I am proud of the impact we made together but it was difficult because I was really learning about myself along the way.”

“ The groups constant busy schedule was very stressful and caused problems. I always had sleeping issues," the singer added.

The former X Factor judge further added, “Being in the group was a difficult time as I was struggling and battling with the problems while constantly travelling without enough sleep.”

“ Things are now different. When I was with the band things were not the same and highly difficult. It was profoundly overwhelming.”

She continued, “ They have rules set in place, and, you know, it’s more of a woke community now."

She was part of the iconic girl group from 2003 to 2010

In a recent interview, Nicole Scherzinger revealed she has babies on her mind and is looking to start a family. 

