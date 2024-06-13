Entertainment

Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’

Karan Johar filed a lawsuit against director Bablu Singh for his movie ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’

The renowned Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has filed a lawsuit against Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar filmmaker, Bablu Singh, on Wednesday.

Karan pleaded for immediate prohibition of the upcoming movie release in his lawsuit.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director presented the interim application before the single bench of Justice RI Chagla.

“By using the brand name of Plaintiff in the title of the said Film, the Defendants are creating confusion in the minds of public at large that the said Film is associated with Plaintiff,” the plaint submitted by Karan’s representative reads.

Karan mentioned that he has no affiliation with the Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar, and the movie’s creators are exploiting his name without approval.

“The general public will immediately identify and associate the use of the name "Karan" and "Johar" together in the title of the said Film solely with the Plaintiff upon becoming aware of the title of the said Film”, the document further stated.

The upcoming movie capitalizes on the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham filmmaker’s name since it is mentioned in the title.

Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar is set to release on June 14, 2024.

Shakira describes ‘most intense pain’ from catching ex Gerard Piqué cheat

Shakira describes ‘most intense pain’ from catching ex Gerard Piqué cheat
Experts call for 'urgent action' on cancer care delays

Experts call for 'urgent action' on cancer care delays
King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback

King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’

Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’

Entertainment News

Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco posts adorable photo of singer: SEE
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Kyle Richards reveals her favorite 'Watch What Happens Live' memory
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Shahid Kapoor supports wife Mira Rajput’s skincare brand
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Taylor Swift reacts to ex Matty Healy’s engagement with Gabbriette Bechtel
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Brad Pitt objected to Shiloh testifying amid custody dispute with Angelina Jolie
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
P!nk drops UNSEEN clips of her successful concert
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Inside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s ‘serious’ relationship
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's audio invitation leaked amid marriage rumors
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Kate Winslet reminisces ‘Titanic’ intimate scene with Leonardo DiCaprio
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is ‘definitely over’
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
‘Vampire Diaries’ star Nina Dobrev reflects on fatal incident
Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’
Céline Dion gushes over late husband amid health battle