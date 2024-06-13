Karan Johar files petition against ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’

The renowned Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has filed a lawsuit against Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar filmmaker, Bablu Singh, on Wednesday.
Karan pleaded for immediate prohibition of the upcoming movie release in his lawsuit.
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director presented the interim application before the single bench of Justice RI Chagla.
“By using the brand name of Plaintiff in the title of the said Film, the Defendants are creating confusion in the minds of public at large that the said Film is associated with Plaintiff,” the plaint submitted by Karan’s representative reads.
Karan mentioned that he has no affiliation with the Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar, and the movie’s creators are exploiting his name without approval.
“The general public will immediately identify and associate the use of the name "Karan" and "Johar" together in the title of the said Film solely with the Plaintiff upon becoming aware of the title of the said Film”, the document further stated.
The upcoming movie capitalizes on the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham filmmaker’s name since it is mentioned in the title.
Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar is set to release on June 14, 2024.