Billie Eilish explains ‘difficulty’ of growing up in ‘fame’

Billie Eilish has opened up about the struggles and “difficulties” of growing up while being famous.
The What Was I Made For? singer recently had a conversation with Lana Del Rey for Interview magazine about her struggles as a famous artist.
She revealed, “I almost feel like I grew up in front of the world too, because it doesn’t matter when you get famous, you’re going to grow up all over again. It’s a rebirth of sorts….It really is”
Billie explained that the need to “explain” herself gives her “a lot of anxiety” and frustration.
“There’s so many difficult parts about fame, but one of the most frustrating things is that you can’t defend or explain yourself,” she noted.
The No Time To Die crooner then got candid about the dark side of entertainment industry and how a small “rumor” can ruin a career of an artist.
Billie further continued, “I’m like, ‘Dude, imagine everyone in the world heard a rumor about you and it’s either not true or it’s explained out of context.’ And my want and need to explain myself, I have found to be extremely damaging to my life and my sense of self.”
On the work front, she recently released an album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.