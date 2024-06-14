Entertainment

Nicole Kidman's daughters are 'absolutely' smitten by Joey King

Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Zac Efron's rom-com film 'A Family Affair' will release on June 28, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Nicole Kidman has revealed that her daughters are absolutely smitten with one of her co-stars from A Family Affair.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her film A Family Affair on Thursday, Nicole shared that her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, gush over none other than Joey King.

The Big Little Lies actress revealed, "They really fangirl over Joey."

She went on to share. "Which is nice, right? They've grown up with Joey."

"They're not here tonight. The only thing they ever came to was the AFI, so they're off doing their own thing, Paris added referring to AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Moreover, Nicole along with Joey and Zac Efron graced the premiere of their upcoming film, A Family Affair at Los Angeles' Egyptian Theatre.

The cast of the film also includes Kathy Bates, Liza Koshy and Sherry Cola.

A Family Affair is scheduled to release on June 28, 2024.

To note, Nicole shares two daughters Sunday, and Faith, with husband Keith Urban.

She also has two elder kids, Bella Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

Taylor Swift reveals hectic process of composing ‘clever acoustic songs’

'House of the Dragon' renewed for season 3 ahead of season 2 premiere

Camila Cabello breaks silence on Met Gala ice purse rumors

Cole Swindell gets hitched to Courtney Little in Sonoma

