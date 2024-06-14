Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4: Details unwrapped

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show is making a comeback with a fresh season.
The announcement of season 4 was already made by Apple TV+ in April, 2023, 3 months prior to the release of season 3 and now the series is gearing up for another season.
First premiered on Apple TV+ on November 1, 2019, the show comprises of a star-studded cast which includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Dupluss, Billi Crudup, Karen Pittman and Julianna Marguilies.
The series dives into the lives of people who work to awaken America in the morning and the internal politics that is played inside the network.
Although, there is no information regarding what the storyline is going to be in the upcoming season, the viewers can expect the merger of UBA and NBN to be the leading plot.
As reported by Variety on Monday, June 10, Julianna Marguilies, who played the role of Laura Peterson in 2nd and 3rd season of the series, announced that she will not continue the show’s new season.
Whereas, Marion Cotillard will become the member of the ensemble cast and take up the role of Celine Dumont, a sharp-witted operator from a stories European family as announced in June, 2024.
Later in the same month, TVLine revealed that a new member will be joining the cast as Alex Levy’s father, Martin Levy, who is described as “charming, sharp, deep-thinking man with a sense of humour” who will be somewhere between 70s or early 80s age group.