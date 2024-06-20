Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN pictures from ‘The Bluff’ shooting

Hollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has gotten some injuries while practicing some stunts during the filming of her most-awaited film, The Bluff.

The We Can Be Heroes star posted videos and pictures from the set on Thursday, June 20.

The first video featured her bleeding nose and injured neck covered in blood and bruises.

Priyanka penned the post, “Lately (heart emoji) #thebluff @agbofilms @amazonprime @therussobrothers #frankeflowers.”

In another picture, her two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, was posing with a giant glasses.

Shortly after Priyanka posted the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section with love and well-wishes for her injury.

A fan commented, “God I missed your voice in Quantico (crying emoji) just finished all seasons (for the 4th time) just five months ago. And now I think I'm gonna watch it again.”

Another prayed, “Omg that seems painful. Hopefully you will recover soon and all the best for the upcoming movie."

According to Deadline, The Bluff is currently being filmed in Australia. 

The upcoming movie tells the story of a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past sins haunted her to catch up.

