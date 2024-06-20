Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie

Bella Hadid has set the internet ablaze by dropping the behind-the-scenes clips of her upcoming movie.
Sharing the story of the most-awaited film, the supermodel revealed the movie focuses on two characters, Israa & her little brother.
The sibling duo lives in a camp, which is their playground. The Israeli drones above them remind them of flying, their laughter is a protest and they protest often.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Bella penned, “Israa has also been tussling with suicidal ideation & depression because of the attacks on her hometown of Jenin, Palestine.”
She further wrote, “I feel the guilt of being worlds away from any violence at all, but still I feel intimately tied to children like her, they keep me up. This film is about the string that ties all of us to every child in pain.”
In the shared BTS, Bella can be seen picking up the frame of a kid.
The upcoming movie stars Bella Hadid, MC Abdul, Israa Ahmad Ar'arawi and Younes Ahmad Ar'arawi.
She concluded the post with a thank you note for her team, “Ramy , Hiam and Sakir.. thank you for your patience, education, love of the arts, love for humanity, and excitement for projects. You are the reason film has meaning and beauty. I love you so deeply.”
The name of the movie has not been revealed yet.