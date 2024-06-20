Madonna’s concert lawsuit surprisingly gets dismissed

Madonna’s concert lawsuit against her Celebration World Tour has been dismissed without settlement.
As reported by People, the lawsuit which was filed by Michael Fellows and Jason Alvarez against the pop artist, sent a notice of a “voluntary dismissal with prejudice.”
Madonna faced the lawsuit on January 17 over a delayed start time during the December 13 show of her Celebration World Tour in Brooklyn. She was accused of “false advertising” in the lawsuit.
On June 19, the Material Girl singer and Live Nation’s attorney, Jeff Warshafsky, wrote a letter stating that the dismissal “was not the result of any settlement” between the parties.
The letter further read, “Defendants believe that this action was a frivolous strike suit designed to force them to incur legal expenses.”
“Plaintiffs have now abandoned this lawsuit when it became clear that this approach would not result in a settlement payment and that they would need to oppose defendants’ motion to dismiss the Amended Complaint,” Jeff explained.
Additionally, Madonna’s attorney admitted that the “defendants reserve the right to move for sanctions, attorneys’ fees, and costs” due to the plaintiffs' false “Notice of Settlement.”