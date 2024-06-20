Hollywood

Madonna’s concert lawsuit surprisingly gets dismissed

Madonna’s responded back to the lawsuit on June 19

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024
Madonna’s concert lawsuit surprisingly gets dismissed
Madonna’s concert lawsuit surprisingly gets dismissed

Madonna’s concert lawsuit against her Celebration World Tour has been dismissed without settlement.

As reported by People, the lawsuit which was filed by Michael Fellows and Jason Alvarez against the pop artist, sent a notice of a “voluntary dismissal with prejudice.”

Madonna faced the lawsuit on January 17 over a delayed start time during the December 13 show of her Celebration World Tour in Brooklyn. She was accused of “false advertising” in the lawsuit.

On June 19, the Material Girl singer and Live Nation’s attorney, Jeff Warshafsky, wrote a letter stating that the dismissal “was not the result of any settlement” between the parties.

The letter further read, “Defendants believe that this action was a frivolous strike suit designed to force them to incur legal expenses.”

“Plaintiffs have now abandoned this lawsuit when it became clear that this approach would not result in a settlement payment and that they would need to oppose defendants’ motion to dismiss the Amended Complaint,” Jeff explained.

Additionally, Madonna’s attorney admitted that the “defendants reserve the right to move for sanctions, attorneys’ fees, and costs” due to the plaintiffs' false “Notice of Settlement.”

Kim Kardashian shocks pals with new movie ‘offer’

Kim Kardashian shocks pals with new movie ‘offer’
Justin Timberlake's legal team prepares strong defense against DWI allegations

Justin Timberlake's legal team prepares strong defense against DWI allegations
Madonna’s concert lawsuit surprisingly gets dismissed

Madonna’s concert lawsuit surprisingly gets dismissed
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie

Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie

Hollywood News

Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Kim Kardashian shocks pals with new movie ‘offer’
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Gigi Hadid cherishes summer moments with daughter Khai and best friend
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Ashanti and Nelly secretly married six months ago, reports
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to ‘Espresso’s huge success
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon join forces for new crime thriller ‘RIP'
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Ariana Grande introduces ‘The Boy Is Mine’ remix featuring THESE Grammy victors
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' welcomes new cast members
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Rihanna replaces Charlize Theron as Dior’s new model
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Justin Timberlake spotted ‘angry’ in handcuffs following DWI arrest
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Kevin Costner gets candid about not letting go of his ‘confidence wheel’
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Taylor Swift stuck in alluring bar frenzy ahead of Dublin visit