Kate Middleton shares first health update, photo since cancer announcement

Royal

Kate Middleton confirms her attendance at Trooping The Color event on upcoming weekend

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Kate Middleton gives the world a sigh of relief as she herself shared another health update in first post since cancer announcement.

The Princes of Wales took to her and William's Instagram account on Friday to share a major health update and clear the air on her attendance at Trooping The Color event on upcoming weekend.

The statement read, "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

She further added, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well." 

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," Kate continued. 

Royal News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘secret’ UK home exposed
Meghan Markle lays down rules for royal return to UK
King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
King Charles to have ‘difficulties’ after Zara Tindall’s royal promotion
King Charles gets golden ticket to tremble Sandringham estate
King Charles elbowed by Queen Camilla as Kate Middleton hints at comeback
King Charles exposed for evicting Prince Andrew in Queen Camilla favour
Princess Kate, Prince William competitive nature REVEALED
Prince William discusses Kate Middelton's health condition
Prince William gets furiously slammed for his misogyny
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
King Charles ignores animal cruelty by not addressing portrait vandalism