Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool

Prince William headed toward North England, soon arriving at Birtley Community Pool this afternoon, on October 3, to highlight the need for access to swimming facilities.
According to Express UK, he appeared in good spirits as a group of swimmers sat together with him on a table by the newly opened poolside.
Among these people were two very familiar faces: competitive athletes Adam Peaty and Tom Dean!
The first of these in particular has a magnificent collection of “three Olympic gold medals, eight world titles, and a string of world records.”
Prince William even got to take a much closer look at his medal as all of them were sprawled on the table in front of them.
While the Prince of Wales ran through all that gold with astonishment, Adam Peaty sat right next to him with a huge smile.
Then, the two of them handed out awards to some community members, which involved a speech on how the newly inaugurated space is seeking to create “long-term health benefits for people.”
Before bidding a goodbye to everyone, Prince William also attended a workshop with senior figures other than Adam Peaty and Tom Dean from the swimming industry.