Prince William's 'disgusting encounters' with Rob Evans come out

  by Web Desk
  October 03, 2024
Prince William was teased using Prince Harry’s feud with King Charles by a famous rugby player at a time when their royal brawl had just started getting worse.

Just last month, Welsh rugby athlete Daniel Biggar released his memoir that has been titled The Biggar Picture: My Life in Rugby.

Currently on a tour to promote this book, he recalled two incidents involving the Prince of Wales that left a packed crowd in Penarth shocked.

In 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were still active members of King Charles’ royal family, and their inner fight was not yet known by the public.

During those days, Prince William was once allegedly teased by Rob Evans saying, “Your brother is under the thumb, isn’t he?”

While the Prince of Wales’ response wasn’t disclosed, the rugby player’s source however turned out to be trustworthy as the Duke of Sussex stepped away from King Charles in 2020.

Going on, Daniel Biggar narrated another mouth-opening incident.

Express UK shared that after a big 2019 match win, “Rob Evans came out of the shower, dropped his towel, and said to Prince William: ‘Alright Willis, how’s it going butt?’ ”

Both of these instances occurred in 2019 and are equally bizarre!

Royal News

Queen Camilla gets scared at Westminster Abbey: ‘Thought they were bones’
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Kate Middleton hugs fellow cancer patient tight in latest appearance
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Duchess Sophie receives new title as Kate Middleton makes strong comeback
Prince William enjoys Aston Villa match with Kate Middleton’s pal
King Charles lights up Commonwealth reception with upbeat dance moves
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge announcement after Harry’s UK visit
Prince Harry praised for being 'happy' without Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton returns to royal duties with high spirits
Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence