King Charles, Queen Camilla’s romantic morning menu revealed

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s rise and shine with something creamy, cozy, and delightfully sweet being served on their morning table plates!
Her Majesty’s son Tom Parker Bowles sat down on BBC Breakfast today, on October 4, revealing the royal couple’s favorite breakfast, which includes a touch of romance.
While people may assume that they’re dished a fine variety of meals, King Charles and his darling wife actually love themselves something traditionally English.
During cold winter mornings, Your Majesty digs into steaming bowls of hot porridge topped with dollops and dollops of honey prepared by Queen Camilla’s hands herself!
“That’s what my mother eats in the winter. Porridge with her own honey as she has bees,” Tom Parker Bowles gave away.
He added, “It’s just good old fashioned porridge made with milk and cream and a bit of honey.”
Like ‘sugar, spice, and everything nice,’ one can thus safely assume that King Charles and Queen Camilla’s morning catch phrase is full-fat milk, Scottish porridge oats, a pinch of salt, and honey!
But, of course, this is not what the regal duo has for 365 straight days a year. They mix it up with other select items, such as fruit salads, tea, and news buzzing on some radio.