Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s romantic morning menu revealed

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s breakfast secrets given away by son Tom Parker Bowles

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024


King Charles and Queen Camilla’s rise and shine with something creamy, cozy, and delightfully sweet being served on their morning table plates!

Her Majesty’s son Tom Parker Bowles sat down on BBC Breakfast today, on October 4, revealing the royal couple’s favorite breakfast, which includes a touch of romance.

While people may assume that they’re dished a fine variety of meals, King Charles and his darling wife actually love themselves something traditionally English.

During cold winter mornings, Your Majesty digs into steaming bowls of hot porridge topped with dollops and dollops of honey prepared by Queen Camilla’s hands herself!

“That’s what my mother eats in the winter. Porridge with her own honey as she has bees,” Tom Parker Bowles gave away.

He added, “It’s just good old fashioned porridge made with milk and cream and a bit of honey.”

Like ‘sugar, spice, and everything nice,’ one can thus safely assume that King Charles and Queen Camilla’s morning catch phrase is full-fat milk, Scottish porridge oats, a pinch of salt, and honey!

But, of course, this is not what the regal duo has for 365 straight days a year. They mix it up with other select items, such as fruit salads, tea, and news buzzing on some radio.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for historic SCO summit

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for historic SCO summit
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s romantic morning menu revealed

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s romantic morning menu revealed
Kardashian clan in ‘panic mode’ after comments on partying with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Kardashian clan in ‘panic mode’ after comments on partying with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan

Royal News

Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Duchess Sophie set to host delightful event amid Kate Middleton's royal return
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Meghan Markle gives tough competition to Kate Middleton with huge announcement
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Prince William skips major event due to Kate Middleton
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Prince William’s ‘disgusting encounters’ with Rob Evans come out
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Queen Camilla gets scared at Westminster Abbey: ‘Thought they were bones’
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Kate Middleton hugs fellow cancer patient tight in latest appearance
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Duchess Sophie receives new title as Kate Middleton makes strong comeback
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Prince William enjoys Aston Villa match with Kate Middleton’s pal
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
King Charles lights up Commonwealth reception with upbeat dance moves