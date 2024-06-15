 Blake Lively hails ‘beautiful’ friend Taylor Swift's music as ‘unmatched’

Blake Lively cannot stop gushing over her BFF Taylor Swift's track in It Ends With Us.
The Gossip Girls alum, who graced Taylor’s concert back-to–back recently in Spain, has gotten candid about her friend’s music during a trailer promotion of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us in Texas, on Friday.
Taylor’s popular single, my tears ricochet, was played in the most-awaited movie.
During a conversation with ET at the promotion event, Blake praised her pal, "You could've put any song on, like, her music is just, like, unmatched."
She went on to add, "Her writing is so beautiful and it's so personal and you can feel that, you can feel that in the way that she sings. You can feel that in her lyrics."
Blake was wearing a dazzling mini black dress with her blonde hair tied in a messy ponytail for the event.
Her highly-anticipated movie, which is an adaption of Colleen Hoover's book, It Ends With Us, will release worldwide on August 9, 2024.
Previously, Blake showed up to support her pal in Spain along with her husband Ryan Reynolds.
The couple attended back-to-back Eras Tour concerts.