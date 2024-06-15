Is Jennifer Garner ‘hyper focused on her ex’ Ben Affleck? Find out

Jennifer Garner’s beau John C. Miller reportedly believes that his girlfriend is “hyper focused on her ex-husband” Ben Affleck and his family issues.
Ben, who is currently going through marital issues with his wife Jennifer Lopez, has started living in a rental house.
According to Daily Mail, John does not feel comfortable with his partner trying to solve her ex-husband's relationship.
A source told the media, “it bothers John that Jen is so hyper focused on her ex-husband. He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer,”
The insider continued, “but that doesn't mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband's issues with his current wife. That makes no sense to anyone.”
As stated by the mole, Jennifer Garner is such a caring and wonderful woman and mother, and there is nothing but a deep “friendship and bond between” her and Ben.
However, Jennifer’s boyfriend believes that it’s not her “responsibility” to “play babysitter to him."
"That is for Ben to figure out on his own and for his wife to handle. It isn't Jen's responsibility, and he has told her this," the source further explained.
Furthermore, Jennifer Garner was spotted earlier this week visiting Ben’s rental apartment.