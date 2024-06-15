Hollywood

Is Jennifer Garner ‘hyper focused on her ex’ Ben Affleck? Find out

Jennifer Garner was spotted visiting her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s rental home

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
Is Jennifer Garner ‘hyper focused on her ex’ Ben Affleck? Find out
Is Jennifer Garner ‘hyper focused on her ex’ Ben Affleck? Find out

Jennifer Garner’s beau John C. Miller reportedly believes that his girlfriend is “hyper focused on her ex-husband” Ben Affleck and his family issues.

Ben, who is currently going through marital issues with his wife Jennifer Lopez, has started living in a rental house.

According to Daily Mail, John does not feel comfortable with his partner trying to solve her ex-husband's relationship.

A source told the media, “it bothers John that Jen is so hyper focused on her ex-husband. He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer,”

The insider continued, “but that doesn't mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband's issues with his current wife. That makes no sense to anyone.”

As stated by the mole, Jennifer Garner is such a caring and wonderful woman and mother, and there is nothing but a deep “friendship and bond between” her and Ben.

However, Jennifer’s boyfriend believes that it’s not her “responsibility” to “play babysitter to him."

"That is for Ben to figure out on his own and for his wife to handle. It isn't Jen's responsibility, and he has told her this," the source further explained.

Furthermore, Jennifer Garner was spotted earlier this week visiting Ben’s rental apartment.

Kylie Jenner showcases singing skills along with son her Aire: Watch

Kylie Jenner showcases singing skills along with son her Aire: Watch
Kylie Kelce dishes on Jason and Travis's similarities and differences

Kylie Kelce dishes on Jason and Travis's similarities and differences
Ayeza Khan announces great initiative in desperate bid to raise funds for Palestine

Ayeza Khan announces great initiative in desperate bid to raise funds for Palestine

Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day

Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day

Hollywood News

Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan spill deets about famous ‘Bridgerton’ scene
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Blake Lively hails ‘beautiful’ friend Taylor Swift's music as ‘unmatched’
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4: Details unwrapped
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Tom Hardy to return in Netflix's 'Peaky Blinders' movie?
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Taylor Swift reveals hectic process of composing ‘clever acoustic songs’
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
'House of the Dragon' renewed for season 3 ahead of season 2 premiere
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner arrive at Ben Affleck’s home amid marital woes
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Zac Efron shine at 'A Family Affair' premiere
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Taylor Swift leaves fans upset with latest Eras Tour announcement
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Jennifer Garner thanks her children’s teachers as they finish elementary school
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Jennifer Lopez dating ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez after Ben Affleck split?