Blake Lively turns heads with THIS dress at ‘It Ends with Us’ trailer promotion

Blake Lively looked dazzling with her black mini dress at the It Ends with Us trailer promotion.
The Gossip Girls alum attended the trailer promotion event of Colleen Hoover books adoption in Texas, on Friday.
Blake looked absolutely breathtaking with her dazzling mini black dress. For the hair, she went for a messy ponytail.
The renowned actress stars as Lily Bloom, who is suffering from an abusive relationship, in the most-awaited movie.
Blake told ET during the promotional event that so many people can “resonate” with the story.
She continued, "There's a great responsibility that comes with that... You want to honor this book and this character that people love so much, but you also want to bring a life and a humanity to it that is, you know, true to who you are, so it's just like a lot of different.”
Blake admitted that she is so “proud” of It Ends with Us.
The Town star also shared that some fans will always like a book better than a movie and others might like a movie better than the book.
It Ends with Us will be released on August 9, 2024.