Zac Efron breaks silence on ex Vanessa Hudgens' pregnancy with Cole Tucker

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens dated for five years before parting ways in 2010

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
Zac Efron has broken silence over his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens' pregnancy for the first time, offering his warm congratulations and praise.

While speaking to Access Hollywood on Thursday, Zac expressed his enthusiasm for Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker, who are expecting their first child together.

When asked how he thinks Hudgens will be as a mother, Efron gushed that she will be “the best mom ever.”

The former couple, who met on the set of Disney Channel's High School Musical in 2005, dated for five years before parting ways in 2010.

Efron also extended his well-wishes to another High School Musical co-star, Ashley Tisdale, who is expecting her second child with her husband, Christopher French.

"We're gonna have some fun family reunions coming up," Efron added, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to reconnect with his former castmates and their growing families.

On the work front, Zac Efron is busy promoting his film A Family Affair which also stars Nicole Kidman Joey King Kathy Bates, Liza Koshy and Sherry Cola.

A Family Affair is scheduled to release on June 28, 2024.

