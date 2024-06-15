Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra watches as sun sets in Australia: Photos

Priyanka Chopra shoots for her film 'The Bluff' in Australia as she admires the beautiful sunset

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
Priyanka Chopra watches as sun sets in Australia: Photos
Priyanka Chopra shoots for her film 'The Bluff' in Australia as she admires the beautiful sunset 

Priyanka Chopra seemed to be enjoying some me time as she admired the Australian sunset.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, PeeCee treated fans to a couple of pictures enjoying the sunset from her balcony.

In one image, the Baywatch star leaned over the balcony wall posing in style, looking at the beautiful sun setting followed by some more similar shits.

Chopra radiated simplicity in a white coloured crop top and white shorts. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun.

The Krrish star wore her sunglasses in style as the sun shined on her no-makeup face.

Sharing these shots, Priyanka captioned it as, “The sunsets here"  with red heart emoji.


Chopra touched down In Australia for the shooting of her much-anticipated film The Bluff with her best travel partner, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The global diva left no stone unturned in sharing tidbits from the sets to keep fans updated about her work and life.

Not just that, the superstar also shared a glimpse of her little bundle of joy and her antics.

On the Bollywood work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. 

'Flesh-eating bacteria' spreading in Japan after COVID restrictions lifted

'Flesh-eating bacteria' spreading in Japan after COVID restrictions lifted
Kate Middleton, William take to Palace balcony in first appearance in six months

Kate Middleton, William take to Palace balcony in first appearance in six months
Priyanka Chopra watches as sun sets in Australia: Photos

Priyanka Chopra watches as sun sets in Australia: Photos

Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith

Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith

Entertainment News

Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Durefishan Saleem caught between gelato cravings, calorie burnout on London trip
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Zac Efron gushes over ‘Family Affair’ co-star Nicole Kidman
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Zac Efron breaks silence on ex Vanessa Hudgens' pregnancy with Cole Tucker
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Iqra Aziz drops rome-antic clicks with husband Yasir Hussain from Italian vacay: Pics
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Kylie Kelce dishes on Jason and Travis's similarities and differences
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Ayeza Khan announces great initiative in desperate bid to raise funds for Palestine
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Miley Cyrus shares shocking details about mom Tish Cyrus weed
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Robert De Niro reveals why he fired from ‘The Good Bye Girl’
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Niall Horan fulfils years-old promise to One Direction fan
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Billy Ray Cyrus pleads temporary restraining order against Firerose
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
‘I Try’ singer Angela Bofill passes away at 70