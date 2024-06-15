Priyanka Chopra watches as sun sets in Australia: Photos

Priyanka Chopra seemed to be enjoying some me time as she admired the Australian sunset.
Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, PeeCee treated fans to a couple of pictures enjoying the sunset from her balcony.
In one image, the Baywatch star leaned over the balcony wall posing in style, looking at the beautiful sun setting followed by some more similar shits.
Chopra radiated simplicity in a white coloured crop top and white shorts. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun.
The Krrish star wore her sunglasses in style as the sun shined on her no-makeup face.
Sharing these shots, Priyanka captioned it as, “The sunsets here" with red heart emoji.
Chopra touched down In Australia for the shooting of her much-anticipated film The Bluff with her best travel partner, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
The global diva left no stone unturned in sharing tidbits from the sets to keep fans updated about her work and life.
Not just that, the superstar also shared a glimpse of her little bundle of joy and her antics.
On the Bollywood work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.